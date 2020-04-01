Raul Castro chairs the Politburo meeting for further action in the face of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, presided on Tuesday over a meeting of the Political Bureau which approved the suspension of the May 1st rally and the Congress of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP by its Spanish acronym).

The decision was taken in line with the measures the country has adopted to prevent COVID-19, a pandemic that threatens more than 170 countries.

Previously, on March 19, the Political Bureau had decided to significantly modify the Plan of National Acts and Events approved for the present year, also with the aim of avoiding activities involving the concentration of people on the part of our institutions, bodies and organizations.

The approved change had included the suspension, postponement or commemoration in a reduced composition as the variants to be used, based on a specific analysis of each of the activities planned until July.

The Political Bureau had agreed that the events relating to historical events or personalities should be commemorated in all cases on the scheduled date, with a reduced number of participants, without a mass mobilization, and that they should be adequately reflected in the mass media.

This decision also applies to the national, territorial or local acts and events approved in the plans of the Young Communist League (which has already announced the postponement of its 11th Congress), the mass and social organizations and those corresponding to the municipal and provincial party committees.