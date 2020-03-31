Cuba reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, total 186, two new deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported this Tuesday 16 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, for a total of 186 in the country, of which 165 patients are in stable clinical evolution, three reported in critical condition and three in severe condition, plus two deaths.

So far, Cuba reports six deaths from COVID-19, one evacuated and eight discharged (four new discharges yesterday), states the MINSAP report

As of yesterday’s, 2,837 patients had been admitted to Cuba for clinical and epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers set up for that purpose; 73 of them foreigners and 2,764 Cubans. Another 27,139 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care System.

For COVID-19, 315 cases were studied yesterday. Out of the 16 new confirmed cases, 14 were Cubans and two foreigners. Of the 14 Cubans diagnosed, six have a source of infection abroad: the United States. (3), Spain, Canada and France (one each), seven were contacts of confirmed cases and one was a contact of travelers from abroad (Spain).

Since March 24, all persons arriving in the country have been admitted for 14 days to surveillance centers set up for this purpose. If during this time, they present respiratory symptoms, then they are referred to hospitals and isolation centers.



