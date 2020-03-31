Cuba shows that solidarity is the answer, says deputy Minister

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Rogelio Sierra Diaz, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the ineffectiveness of the capitalist economic model, based on profit over human welfare.

In his official Twitter account, the diplomat also described the current world order as unfair and unsustainable, and said that the solidarity shown by Cuban health professionals is the right response to face the current international situation.

"The crisis generated by #COVID19 shows the unfair and unsustainable nature of the current world order, as well as the fragility and ineffectiveness of economic and social models based on profit rather than human welfare. #Cuba shows that solidarity is the answer.

Currently, 593 Cuban health specialists make up the internationalist brigades that offer their solidarity aid in nations such as Venezuela, Italy, Nicaragua, Andorra, Suriname, Belize and Grenada, among others.

Despite this, the U.S. government continues its campaign of discredit against Cuban health personnel and in recent days, from its embassy in Havana, Washington pressured the countries that currently receive Cuban medical aid to stop the expansion of COVID-19, to reject that contribution.

During more than five decades of history of solidarity, more than 400,000 Cuban doctors have collaborated in 164 nations on all continents and have faced various situations, among them the Ebola epidemic in Africa, floods in Central American countries and an earthquake in Pakistan, to mention just a few.