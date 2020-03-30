Cuba reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, 170 in total





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) With the confirmation of 31 new cases, the number of patients in Cuba positive for the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, has risen to 170, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday.

According to the information, there was another death, the fourth in the country. The situation of those positive is: 153 of them show stable clinical evolution one patient has been evacuated and four have been discharged; three are in a critical state and five in a serious condition.

As of Sunday's close, 2,681 patients had been admitted in Cuba for clinical and epidemiological surveillance at the isolation and care centers set up for that purpose; 91 of them foreigners and 2,590 Cubans. Another 29,885 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care System.

For COVID-19, 342 cases were studied, with 31 positive samples. The country has accumulated 2,007 samples and 170 positive ones.

Of the 31 confirmed cases on Sunday, 29 Cubans and two foreigners, one a four-year-old American boy who was visiting his grandparents' home in Bayamo, Granma province, and the second a Chinese citizen who works in the Mariel Development Zone, a direct contact of the previously confirmed case.

A 63-year-old patient, a resident of the municipality of Venezuela, Ciego de Avila province, with a history of diabetes mellitus and high blood pressure, died. He was contacted by two travelers from Spain who arrived in the country on March 12. In the investigations carried out he denied the presence of symptoms.

As of March 29, 174 countries (+1) have reported cases of COVID-19 with 657,140 confirmed cases (+65,179) and 30,451 deaths (+3,361) for a lethality of 4.6%.

In the Americas, 147,752 confirmed cases have been reported, 22.5% of the total number of reported cases worldwide, with 2,543 deaths and a fatality rate of 1.72%.

Outside of China, 574,798 cases have been reported, with 27,145 deaths, for a case fatality rate of 4.7%.



