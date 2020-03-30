Cuban health minister said the country remains in pre-epidemic phase for COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (acn) Dr. José Angel Portal, head of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced that Cuba continues in a pre-epidemic phase due to the new coronavirus COVID-19; extreme epidemiological surveillance and control is maintained throughout the country and a local transmission phase was established in Matanzas province.

During a video conference with national and foreign press, the minister updated on the situation of the new coronavirus in the country.

He stressed that the measures for each stage are studied but reiterated that the best action is social distancing, maintaining hygiene and above all that people stay in their homes as long as possible.

Likewise, he insisted on the importance of the correct use of respiratory mask and called on all people to use it if going out, especially if using public transport, no matter if having respiratory symptoms or having been in contact with patients with symptoms, there is an incubation period in which the person is asymptomatic but transmits the virus.

The minister warned that Cuba is entering the most complex stage and anyone can get sick even if they are not a vulnerable group (elderly people, who suffer from Diabetes Mellitus, Arterial Hypertension, ischemic heart disease and acute respiratory infections).

He explained that it is not yet defined the end of the disease, which has already spread to 174 countries and in Cuba, which first cases were diagnosed last March 11, there are now 139 positive patients for the disease caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

The amount includes 114 Cubans and 25 foreigners and the highest reports are concentrated in the provinces of Havana, Villa Clara, Matanzas and Pinar del Río.

Portal predicted that the number of cases in the country is expected to increase in the coming days and praised the professionals and students who carry out the active inquests to identify infested patients.

More than six million Cuban people have been inquired to date, noted the minister who added that all consultations related to the maternal and child program are maintained and so far there is no pregnant woman confirmed with COVID-19.



