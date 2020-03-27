More than 45 countries request Cuban drug to combat COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (acn) More than 45 countries requested Cuba the Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B by being an excellent antiviral to combat COVID-19, a pandemic spread by most of the nations in the world.

The orders come from various areas of the planet in order to incorporate it into their therapeutic arsenals against the dangerous disease, given the favorable results of their use in China, Cuba and other nations, reported Granma newspaper.

The note says that Interferon Alpha 2B was created by scientists from the Cuba´s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in the late 1980s and due to its proven antiviral properties, it adds to the list of the most used drugs in protocols of many countries to face the global epidemic of COVID-19.

According to the article, since its introduction more than three decades ago in the Cuban national health system, this product has shown its efficacy and safety in the therapy of viral diseases such as Hepatitis B and C, Herpes zoster (popularly called shingles) and HIV / AIDS.

Its choice by Chinese medical authorities to be used against the new coronavirus is due to the fact that these viruses usually decrease the natural production of interferon in the human body and the Cuban drug is capable of supplying the deficiency, strengthening the immune system of patients afflicted with the respiratory ailment.

The Cuban-Chinese joint venture Chang Heber, based in the city of Changchun, emerged from a technology transfer made by the CIGB to China in 2003.

Ten years later, a modern plant was inaugurated, which currently manufactures a wide assortment of biotechnological products created in Havana, including Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B.