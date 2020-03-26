Russian citizen hospitalized in Cuba by COVID-19 died, experts work to find a cure



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) announced this Thursday the death this morning of a Russian citizen due to complications associated with COVID-19 and other diseases of his clinical picture, despite the efforts of the team of doctors in charge.

At a press conference broadcasted live by Cuban TV, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, National Director of Epidemiology of MINSAP, specified that this patient, 45, had a history of Diabetes Mellitus type II.

He also said that all the patients admitted to the country receive assistance and treatment, and in the case of those reported to be serious and critical, medical teams of specialists in intensive care and a group of experts from MINSAP maintain permanent attention and follow-up.

Answering questions from the press, Duran Garcia pointed out that Cuba is working on some vaccine models to fight this respiratory disease and reiterated the recombinant Interferon alpha-2B developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) is being used with good results in patients infected with this new virus and has proven its effectiveness in other countries where this pandemic has spread.

Cuban scientists are working in finding drugs that are in the research and development phase for the prevention of this disease, the Cuban expert concluded.