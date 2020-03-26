All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban FM denounces U.S. State Department's attacks against his country


HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez described today as an inhumane and disrespectful act the U.S. State Department's attack against Cuban international cooperation against COVID-19.
Rodriguez said on Twitter this position affects the already damaged credibility of the U.S. government, which, based on fake pretexts and for political reasons, attacks international solidarity.
In another tweet, the minister considered it regrettable the American government keeps the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, while the infectious disease COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus SARS CoV-2, threatens mankind.
The Cuban diplomat joins his tweets to the international call for solidarity and non-exclusion, launched last Wednesday by the United Nations Organization (UN).
Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, called for the lifting of sanctions imposed against different countries, such as Cuba and Venezuela, to guarantee access to food, health supplies and assistance, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the world is facing.
 
