Cuban criminal code includes sanctions for violators of health measures



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Cuban Criminal Code includes sanctions of imprisonment for those who violate health measures, the Presidency of Cuba published this Monday on Twitter.



It also mentions that those who refuse to collaborate with the health authorities and who facilitate or maliciously spread a disease will be considered offenders, in reference to COVID-19.

This publication is in line with a report by the Granma newspaper entitled Ante la COVID-19, que la rigurosidad también salve ("Before COVID-19, rigorousness also saves"), which highlights the plan to prevent and control the pandemic in Cuba, where 40 confirmed cases have been reported.

This plan, the newspaper added, has taken into account, as expressed by the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the experiences of the first affected countries and those that have a more critical situation, as well as international protocols.

That is why common sense, self-care and care for the other, discipline and serenity must go hand in hand, without underestimating the risks.

The Criminal Code, in its section on crimes against health, provides that anyone who violates the measures or provisions issued by the competent health authorities for the prevention and control of communicable diseases, as well as programs or campaigns for the control or eradication of serious or dangerous diseases or epidemics, is punishable for three months' to one year's imprisonment or a fine of 100 to 300 fees or both.

The same sanction is provided for anyone who refuses to collaborate with the health authorities in those places in the national territory where any communicable disease acquires serious epidemic characteristics or in neighboring territories exposed to the spread.

Similarly, anyone who maliciously spreads or facilitates the spread of a disease is subject to a three- to eight-year prison sentence.