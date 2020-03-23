Diaz-Canel highlights humanitarian principles of the Cuban revolution



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted today on social media the humanitarian nature of practices of the Cuban revolution.

Diaz-Canel joins his message on Twitter with information published in Granma newspaper, which highlights that in the midst of the stalking of the new coronavirus, the decision of the Cuban government has been to continue the medical cooperation.



Under the hashtag CubaSalva, the president argues that such a position constitutes a humanitarian practice of the Revolution.

The note in Granma newspaper specifies that in those nations where Cuban collaborators are present, the decision has been to use them as a strong bastion to face the COVID-19 pandemic and to contribute to the action plans issued by their governments.

More than 400,000 Cubans have carried a hopeful message to the world, through the noble task of saving lives; during 56 years, 164 nations can testify to what has been a solidarity feat, the note stresses.

Cuba has sent Cuban specialized medical brigades in response to the call for help to combat COVID-19 to countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Surinam, Grenada, Jamaica and Italy.