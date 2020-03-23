Cuba and China strengthen their ties for the control of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (acn) Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, declared that reciprocal solidarity between Chinese and Cubans has always been present in the common history of both peoples, and given the current situation with COVID-19, these ties are intensifying.



In a statement by the Cuban embassy in China, the diplomat highlighted Cuba's contribution to the development of new drugs or therapies to deal with the disease along with Chinese experts.

Physicians from both nations work together in Lombardy region, Italy, one of the most affected areas in that country, in order to deal with the pandemic, which is another sign of collaboration, he said.

Bruno Rodriguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, announced on Twitter that after the request by Italian health authorities, 52 Cuban doctors and nurses left for that territory, carrying the solidarity and humanist spirit of the Caribbean island.

Regarding the donation that the Chinese government will grant to Cuba, Pereira noted that it will join others that Chinese companies have offered and consists of equipment and supplies of great practical value to reinforce the proven ability of the Cuban health system to act, always focused on preserving life of the people.

This action will also be joined by a modest donation prepared by the members of the Ernesto Che Guevara Association of Cuban Residents in China, he assured.

The Cuban ambassador called for strict compliance with the measures to avoid contagion, amid the gradual return to normality and said that all Cubans who plan to return to the country in the coming days must also strictly adhere to the indicated medical protocol.