Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (acn) Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

Below, the information note from the agency:



In the afternoon of March 19, five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, three by the molecular biology laboratory of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology of Santiago de Cuba and two by the National Reference Laboratory of the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), for a total amount of 16 in the country.

Case 12: 69-year-old French citizen. He arrived in Cuba last March 9 from Paris, France. He started with symptoms on the 16, and went that same day to the Medical Office of the Hotel Royalton, in the city of Bayamo, Granma province. He was identified as a suspicious case and sent to the "Villa Colibrí" Isolation Center, in Santiago de Cuba. He remains isolated in that center with satisfactory evolution so far.

Case 13: A 70-year-old Italian citizen who arrived in the country on March 9 of this year, from Lombardy, Italy. He was isolated at "El Cocal" Isolation Center in Holguín, as he was the contact of the first three confirmed cases in Trinidad from Italy. He started with symptoms on March 14. He remains isolated with satisfactory evolution so far.

Case 14: A 37-year-old Cuban citizen who arrived in the country on March 14 from Rome, Italy, beginning with symptoms that same day. She went to the "Ernesto Guevara" health area on March 17 for presenting catarrhal symptoms. She is identified as a suspect and sent to the "Villa Colibrí" Isolation Center, in Santiago de Cuba. In the control performed, 16 contacts were detected, all isolated and asymptomatic. She remains isolated with satisfactory evolution so far.

Case 15: 34-year-old Spanish citizen who arrived in the country on March 13 from Madrid, Spain. He stayed at Havana´s Copacabana Hotel, where he works. He started with symptoms on March 16. On the 17th he went directly to the IPK, where he was admitted as a suspect. He remains isolated with satisfactory evolution so far.

Case 16: An 81-year-old Canadian citizen who arrived in the country on March 10 from Montreal, Canada. He stayed at a boutique-hotel located in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, in Havana province. He started with symptoms on March 17 and next day he went to "Cira García" Central Clinic, where he is identified as a suspect. He was admitted into the IPK where he remains isolated with satisfactory evolution so far.