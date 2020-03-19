Diaz-Canel urges to improve quality of construction



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel called today on social media to improve the quality of construction in Cuba.

The country we are building. Call to the quality in the constructions in the review of the Ministry of Construction (MICONS), Diaz-Canel tweeted.



During 2019 the construction sector was affected by the lack of foreign investment, the lack of fuel and the financial chasing of the United States, caused in great extent by the tightening of the blockade and the implementation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

However, at the annual review meeting of MICONS, attended by Diaz-Canel on Wednesday, internal issues were discussed such as the lack of control in the construction process and the insufficient quality of buildings, which also undermined the fulfillment of what was projected for that year and became challenges for 2020.

Regarding the quality of works, Rene Mesa Villafana, minister of the sector, said that either constructors or material producers must have a sense of belonging and the necessary responsibility to do their job well and ensure the final excellence of the building.