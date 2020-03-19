Cuban FM highlights successful return of English cruise



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter the successful return to the UK of travellers from the MS Braemar cruise.



The Cuban foreign minister said the operation was carried out as expected and the corresponding health and security measures were adopted.

Best wishes from Cuba to passengers and crew. Together against COVID 19. Cuba saves, Rodriguez tweeted.

Passengers were transported in strict compliance with the protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for this kind of procedure, and accompanied by highly qualified personnel.

The MS Braemar cruiser, from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Company, arrived in the early hours of Wednesday at the port of Mariel (western Cuba) and immediately began the transfer operation to Terminal 5 of Jose Marti international airport, from where they departed to the United Kingdom.

Since late February, the ship had been asking for help from the Caribbean countries with its five positive cases of SARS CoV-2, which caused COVID-19 on board, and on March 16 it received confirmation of the assistance from the Cuban government.