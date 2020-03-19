Cuba confirms 11th positive case of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (acn) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported that the Molecular Biology Laboratory of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology in Santiago de Cuba province confirmed a new positive case for SARS-CoV 2, for an amount of 11 all along the country.



It is a 57-year-old Canadian citizen who arrived in the Caribbean island last March 14 from Canada on a direct flight to the city of Holguín.

On March 16, he went to the office of the hotel where he was staying presenting symptoms of the disease; immediately the doctor identified him as suspect, so he was transferred to the isolation center.

So far, six direct contacts have been identified, all isolated and under surveillance. Epidemiological control actions continue.

He remains stable and presents a satisfactory evolution.