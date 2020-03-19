

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) International agencies and bodies have stressed that Cuba is a healthcare model for many nations, because apart from offering its international collaboration, it has also prepared more than 29,000 doctors from a hundred territories.



The fact is that "Cuba is not only committed to the health of its people, but to that of the region and the world. Solidarity is a basic principle of the Cuban Revolution," the ministry of foreign affairs published on its official Twitter.

As an example of this, the case of the United Kingdom cruise ship that, with positive patients to COVID-19, was rejected in several countries and only Cuba opened its border to dock at the Mariel port and from the Jose Marti International Airport, start their way back to their country.

Throughout the years, governments and people who have benefited from Cuban medical collaboration have, on different occasions, expressed their gratitude for this disinterested aid, whose main promoter was Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

In that sense, Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, quoted on Twitter a phrase of the historical leader of the Cuban revolution, who said: "In international relations we practice our solidarity with actions, not with beautiful words".

"To be internationalist is to pay our own debt to humanity. Whoever is not capable of fighting for others will never be capable enough to fight for himself," Fidel said.

Regarding Cuba's policy of solidarity, even though the US economic, commercial and financial blockade is a permanent hurdle, the US writer Alice Walker wrote in the same social platform: "It is time to put an end to the blockade against the Cuban people. Despite this genocidal and failed policy, Cuba opens its doors to safeguard life".