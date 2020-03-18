British cruise ship with COVID-19 patients to dock in Cuban port



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) The British cruise ship MS Braemar, carrying patients with COVID-19, entered Cuban territorial waters today and will dock at Mariel port (western Cuba), Juan Antonio Fernandez, director general of the Communication, Press and Image Department of the Cuban foreign ministry, confirmed.



In coordination with British authorities, the travelers will return immediately and safely to the United Kingdom, Fernandez explained in a press conference.

According to the official, the travelers will be transferred next Wednesday from the port of Mariel to the International Airport Jose Marti to board, preliminarily, four charter flights arranged by the British authorities.

He assured all measures have been taken for the safe, careful and fast transfer of passengers and crew members of the ship, with more than a thousand people on board and five confirmed cases of SARS CoV-2 positive, causing COVID-19.

For his part, Jose Raul de Armas, head of the Department of Communicable Diseases of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), ruled out the risk of contagion, since the country has prepared itself with all the material, human and technological resources to carry out a quick and accurate assessment to resolve the situation of the cruise ship, to which other countries had denied it access.