Diaz-Canel denounces use of social media to discredit Cuba's actions against coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the use of social media to discredit and lie about Cuba's actions against the outbreak of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.



"It is malicious that some people use social media to discredit, confuse, disunite and lie about what is being done," the president said on Twitter, adding that Cuba is keeping a close watch on the new coronavirus.

The Cuban leader joins his message to the information given by Granma newspaper about the fight Cuba is currently undertaking against the pandemic that reaches 159 countries, with more than 180,000 reported cases, out of which Cuba has confirmed five positive cases, three Italian tourists and two nationals.