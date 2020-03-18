Fifth case of Covid-19 in Cuba confirmed



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (acn) The National Reference Laboratory at Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) confirmed a new positive case for SARS CoV-2 yesterday.



It is a Cuban resident in Havana´s municipality of Diez de Octubre, who returned home from Spain last March 8, in apparent good health.

On the 11th, he started with mild respiratory symptoms and went to the health area the other day in the morning. When questioned and examined by the doctor, he was considered a COVID-19 suspect and was sent to IPK. The evolution of the patient so far is favorable and remains clinically stable.

Epidemiological control actions are carried out on people identified as contacts, who remain asymptomatic and under surveillance.

Regarding the previously confirmed four cases, three of them continue to evolve satisfactorily and are under strict medical supervision.

In the case of the 61-year-old Italian man whose health condition worsened last Sunday night, he remains in critical condition and with artificial ventilation. A specialized medical team continues intensive treatment measures.

The Cuban health authorities reiterate the people the need to immediately go to health services in the presence of respiratory symptoms.