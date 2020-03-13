Diaz-Canel urges strengthening measures and efforts to face COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, urged the people to continue working and intensify measures the country is taking to tackle COVID-19, after the Ministry of Public Health confirmed its presence on the Caribbean island.



Heading the meeting that follows up on the implementation of the Plan for Prevention and Control of the disease, which is already present in 111 countries, the president urged to increase inquiry, to study completely the suspected and confirmed cases, and also all their contacts.



We have to keep providing daily information on what is happening with the disease in the country and clarify every doubt, we are trusted in the measures being taken, but we cannot relax our guard, the Cuban leader added.

In detailing the situation of the three Italian patients who tested positive for COVID-19, public health minister Jose Angel Portal explained they remain at Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) in good general condition.

In addition, all contacts they had from Havana, Cienfuegos and even Sancti Spiritus are being kept under control and remain asymptomatic, including the 149 passengers who arrived on the same flight.

Portal also reported the confirmation of a new case, this time a Cuban, who is also in good condition and of whom all the information will be officially given by the ministry of public health.

Cuba has organized epidemiological surveillance through active inquiry of travelers and patients with respiratory symptoms.

A total of 1,322 beds have already been made available in 11 hospitals and 824 in 10 isolation centers; the care process has been established in accordance with protocols in the hospitalization wards and intensive care units.