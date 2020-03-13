Cuban FM denounces U.S. threat to peace in Latin America



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) The United States is the main threat to stability, peace and well-being in Latin America, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez said today on Twitter.



Rodriguez stated that the recent "irresponsible statements" by the head of the U.S. Southern Command, Craig Faller, regarding the increase of his country's military presence in Latin America at the end of the year, confirm this statement.

The Cuban foreign minister also pointed to the renewal of an aggressive executive order that considers Venezuela an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the security of the United States.

Faller announced last Wednesday in a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee that Washington will increase its military presence in this region before the end of 2020, a measure that will include more ships, planes and security forces.

The aim is to reassure U.S. partners and "counter a number of threats, including narco-terrorism, he argued.

These statements came after a meeting between the U.S. government and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro last Sunday, when the parties signed a strategic military cooperation agreement.