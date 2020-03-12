Cuba´s First Deputy FM received Ambassador of Singapore



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (acn) Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuba's first deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, received Chua Kee Lock, new ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Havana.



At the meeting, both diplomats exchanged on the existing potential to expand and diversify economic, commercial and foreign investment relations in areas of interest to the two peoples, posted Gonzalez on Twitter.

Cuba and Singapore established diplomatic relations on April 1997, based on respect, friendship and collaboration in different economic and social areas, especially in the biotechnological sector.

Singapore is made up of sixty-three islands on Southeast Asia with a population of 5.612,300 inhabitants on an area of 697 square kilometers.