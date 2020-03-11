Cuba launches mobile app to check the weather forecast



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) The new application INSMET.CU, created by computer scientists Gregorio Franco and Ernesto Ramos, with the assistance of Orlando Cordova, the main specialist of the weather forecasting group in Ciego de Avila province(center Cuba), allows users of mobile phones with Android system connected to the Internet to be updated on national weather variables.



The application works on Android devices (KitKat version 4.4 - 4.4.4) and can be downloaded from the Apklis platform or from the Institute of Meteorology website.

INSMET.CU allows knowing the weather forecast for Cuba in general as well as the specific ones for the provinces and the special municipality Isle of Youth.

It also offers astronomical data (sunrise and sunset times, moon phase), the ultraviolet index, radar and satellite images and in a few months it is expected to release an improved version that requires less mobile data, and in hurricane season it may show tropical cyclone warnings.