Cuban president emphasizes need of unity to face new coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed today on Twitter the importance of everyone's participation in confronting the threat represented by the new coronavirus.



"This battle is won by everyone," the Cuban president tweeted, joining his tweet to a report published by Granma newspaper on the Mesa Redonda TV show broadcast last Monday, addressing prevention and control measures to be taken by the population.

The TV program was attended by Cuban PM Manuel Marrero, deputy PM Roberto Morales and Jose Angel Portal, minister of public health, who agreed that although no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cuba, prevention and control measures are being taken in view of their global and regional impact.

Explaining Cuba's strategy for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Marrero said the country has experience in dealing with all types of epidemics as part of the national health system and has trained all its personnel, taking into account the expansion in the world and international experiences.

For his part, Portal said that according to this context and the characteristics of the virus and the disease, there is a group of important messages for the population, which must be clear about how to protect themselves.

Wash your hands frequently using soap and water, rubbing them well to remove any dirt or traces of the virus, which is also susceptible to alcohol solutions and 0.1% sodium hypochlorite, Portal added.