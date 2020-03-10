Cuban FM calls for international solidarity to tackle COVID-19



Havana, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, made a call on Twitter for international solidarity to tackle the new coronavirus, COVID-19.



Rodriguez Parrilla expressed the need to strengthen cooperation among the world's nations, as well as the need to see health as a human right for all and not as a business in the hands of a few.

The prevention and mitigation of the new coronavirus requires a global effort, the Cuban minister added.

While the disease is spreading and unfortunately the number of people infected is constantly increasing and universal authorities are asking for preventive measures to be strengthened, Cuba has already defined strategies to contain the risk of entry and spread of the virus in the country.

Regarding this, in a meeting with the press, Dr. Manuel Romero Placeres, director of the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), in Havana, warned that COVID-19 is one of the most virulent coronaviruses and is genotypically stronger, and if protective measures are not taken properly, the consequences of the epidemic could be disastrous.

