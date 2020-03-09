Diaz-Canel urges strengthening ties with Cubans abroad



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) Cuba is strengthening relations with its nationals abroad, Cuban president said today on Twitter.

On the same social media, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, said the 4th Conference "The Nation and Emigration", to be held in Havana, "will contribute to the strengthening of relations with our nationals abroad".



The meeting will take place next April 8-10 and will give continuity to the approach initiated by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro between the Cuban government and residents abroad, he added.

The first of these conferences was held in 1994, the second in 1995, and the previous one in 2004, continuing the meeting in 1978 fostered by Fidel Castro, who said at the time: "the Community must be respected. The Community exists. The Community is a force and it is taken into account".

In launching the call for the event, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, head of the general directorate of consular affairs and attention to Cubans living abroad (DACCRE by its Spanish acronym), said it will be celebrated despite the growing hostility of US policy towards Cuba and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade.

