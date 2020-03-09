Cuban first deputy foreign minister holds talks with Canadian authorities



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) Marcelino Medina Gonzalez, Cuban first deputy foreign minister, held talks this Friday with National Security and Intelligence Advisor of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, David Morrison, as part of his working visit to that northern country.



During the meeting, both government representatives discussed the current Cuba-Canada relations, as well as the different cooperation fields between the two states.

On Thursday, as part of his working agenda, Medina Gonzalez also participated in the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two governments, as well as a fruitful meeting with Cubans living there, where he reaffirmed the willingness of the Cuban government to continue the strengthening of ties between the island and its nationals abroad.

The Cuban diplomat began his working visit to Canada last Sunday, in Quebec, where he held exchanges with political and governmental authorities and concludes his visit this Friday.