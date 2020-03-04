Cuba denounces impact of the blockade on the right to food of Cuban people



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (acn) Lisandra Astiasaran, Cuban delegate to the United Nations Office in Geneva, stated that the right to food of the Cuban people continues to be severely affected by the strengthening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



When speaking in the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the right to food at the 43rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Cuban representative said that the economic warfare measures applied have reached extremes never seen before, reported Cubaminrex website.

She cited as an example the persecution and impediment of entering the country of liquefied gas, one of the most used domestic fuels in Cuba, which has produced direct effects on more than 1.5 million Cuban families.

In her speech, the diplomat assured that other countries have also been affected by unilateral coercive measures of a criminal nature, with a significant impact on the right to food.

Cuba reiterates its inalienable commitment to the promotion of the right to food and, in that sense, will present again in this session of the Human Rights Council a resolution on the subject, in which it hopes to have the valuable support of the delegations, Astiasaran added.