King of Lesotho exchanges with students from the Latin American School of Medicine



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The King of Lesotho, Letsie III, visited this Tuesday the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM by its Spanish acronym), an idea of Fidel Castro that has blessed the world with nearly 30,000 doctors, and exchanged with students from the university.



After learning about the training program for doctors with a humanistic vocation, the African Majesty thanked the Cuban people and government and expressed the wish that Cuba will continue helping the world to train doctors.

As part of the meeting, he exchanged with the students of his country who are currently preparing at ELAM and learned about 11 others who are being trained at other universities in the country.

Marcia Cobas, Cuban deputy minister of public health, thanked the attention received by Cuban doctors who are now on an internationalist mission in Lesotho.

Since 1979, Cuba and Lesotho have kept a brotherly relationship, and so far the main fields of collaboration are in the health sector, through the training of doctors and the sending of Cuban doctors to that African nation.

Letsie III visited Cuba for the first time in 2007, and for the second time in 2011, when he met with Army General Raul Castro Ruz, the first secretary of the central committee of the Cuban communist party.