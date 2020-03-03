Diaz-Canel received the King of Lesotho



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel received His Majesty Letsie III, King of Lesotho, who is making an official visit to the Caribbean island.



In a cordial atmosphere, both parties exchanged on the good state of the bilateral relations and reiterated the will to continue developing and expanding the political dialogue and cooperation in health, education and sport fields.



The Cuban leader thanked the support of Lesotho in the fight for the end of the U.S. blockade against the island and ratified the willingness to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship between both nations. The occasion was also favorable to talk about other issues on the international agenda.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Honorable Senator Peete R. Peete; Honorable Lesego Makgothi, minister of foreign affairs and international relations; the director for Europe and the Americas of the foreign ministry, Mrs. Itumeleng Rafutho; among other members of the delegation.



On the Cuban side, foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez; acting minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez; the director general of bilateral affairs at the foreign ministry, Emilio Lozada; among other officials were present.