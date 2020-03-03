Cuban deputy FM meets with president of Congolese parliamentary group



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Anayansi Rodriguez, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, held a meeting with Mwenda-Bantu Munongo, president of the parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who is visiting Havana.



Both sides discussed about the potentialities to deepen bilateral cooperation and about the strong friendship ties between the two people, Rodriguez published on Twitter.

Cuba and DRC established diplomatic relations more than 45 years ago, based on mutual respect, collaboration and support.

The DRC, Democratic Congo, Congo-Kinshasa, or Eastern Congo ( named Zaire between 1971 and 1997), is one of the fifty-four countries that make up the African continent, with a population of more than 82 million people in about two million square kilometers of area.