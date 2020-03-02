Diaz-Canel calls health workers as an exceptional strength



HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel called on Twitter Cuban health care workers an exceptional strength.



No other country has something similar, recalling a thought of the historic leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, adding that Cuban missions abroad follow strict ethical standards.

The statement is made when Cuba denounces campaigns by the U.S. government against health missions carried out by the Caribbean island in dozens of countries in different latitudes, which have saved countless lives.

Cuban medical cooperation abroad began in 1963 in Algeria and since then has been steadily and increasingly maintained and currently covers more than 60 nations and tens of thousands of professionals in different specialties.