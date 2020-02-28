Diaz-Canel denounces US new measure against Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) President Miguel Diaz-Canel said today on social media that the suspension of remittances to Cuba by Western Union, except from the U.S., is a further step by the Trump administration against the Cuban people.



The suspension of remittances by Western Union is another measure against our people. This is how the empire acts, with total arrogance and disdain, but it does not stop us, Diaz-Canel tweeted.

This is the number 191 action Washington imposes against Havana with the aim of provoking discouragement and despair, so that this leads to attribute responsibility to Cuban authorities for the damage caused by their unilateral measures.

This sanction is described as another screw up by the Donald Trump administration in its cruel, unjust and ruthless policy towards Cuba.