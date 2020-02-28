President of Cuban parliament received MEPs



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP by its Spanish acronym) and the Council of State, received a delegation of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in the European Parliament, led by Iratxe Garcia.



During the meeting, both sides ratified their interest in strengthening exchange and cooperation between Cuba and Europe, based on mutual respect and willingness to dialogue, the Cuban parliament's website reported.

The members of the delegation expressed their unwavering commitment to the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between the Caribbean nation and the European Union, the willingness to maintain sincere relations, respect for the particularities of the Cuban political system and the complete rejection of the policy of unilateral sanctions by the United States.

For his part, Lazo denounced the US government's hegemonic desires and thanked the European nations for their support of the Cuban people's struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade, as evidenced by their vote in favor of the Resolution that Cuba presents every year at UN.