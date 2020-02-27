Cuba and France to boost bilateral relations



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The will to boost bilateral relations between Cuba and France was reaffirmed at the meeting held today between Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban foreign minister, and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyn, secretary of state of the French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs.



At the meeting, held at one of the headquarters of the French foreign ministry, the parties discussed the progress of the relations between Havana and Paris and the interest in deepening the high-level political-diplomatic dialogue and advancing in the economic-commercial links and investment.

During the talks, Rodriguez and Lemoyne exchanged views on issues of regional and international interest, Prensa Latina reported.

The Cuban FM stressed his country is giving high priority to relations with France, a major trading partner and one of the main emitters of tourism to the Caribbean island, as well as sharing goals such as defending multilateralism, protecting the environment and dealing with the impact of climate change.

Rodriguez is briefly in Paris, after attending in Geneva the high level segment of the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council.