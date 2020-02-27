Alba-TCP denounces United States campaign against Cuban medical collaboration



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (acn) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP by its Spanish acronym) issued from Caracas, Venezuela, a statement denouncing the campaign launched by the government of President Donald Trump to discredit and sabotage the medical collaboration that Cuba provides to dozens of countries in the world.



Bellow, the text of the message:

The ALBA-TCP member countries reiterate their condemnation of the systematic actions of the United States Government seeking to discredit and sabotage the international cooperation that Cuba provides in the health sphere to dozens of countries for the benefit of millions of people.

We also denounce the rude pressures exerted against several governments to interrupt the reception of the Cuban supportive cooperation, to the detriment of the right to life and access to medical services of their citizens and the achievement of universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The ALBA-TCP member countries support the statements by Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed in the High Level Segment of the 43rd regular period of sessions of the Human Rights Council, when denouncing the onslaught against Cuban international medical cooperation for political reasons whereby the US Government threatens the enjoyment of the right to health of millions of human beings who benefit from it in different latitudes, as it has happened with 67 million people in our region.