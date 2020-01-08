Cuban FM holds intense agenda in Mexico

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) - Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez is developing an intense agenda of bilateral meetings in Mexico, where he arrived on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of this country as the Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC by its Spanish acronym).



Rodriguez held a meeting with Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, to whom he ratified the willingness to foster bilateral ties in common interest fields and identify potentialities for the development of economic-bilateral relations.

The Caribbean diplomat also met with Felipe Sola, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, and together they highlighted the common commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and economic-commercial and investment ties.

He also held a fraternal exchange with Denis Moncada, Nicaraguan FM, stressing the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of revitalizing CELAC and defending Latin American and Caribbean unity, as well as Cuba's ratification of support for the government of President Daniel Ortega.

The Cuban minister heads the Cuban delegation attending the installation ceremony of the Pro Tempore Presidency of Mexico for CELAC, to take place today in the Mexican capital.

Cuba ratifies its commitment to the Mexican management at the head of this mechanism of political coordination and with the process of Latin American and Caribbean integration, Cuban foreign ministry confirmed.