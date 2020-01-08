Cuban president tours steel company in Havana

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) - Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel is touring the Metal Mecanica Varona Company, in Havana, accompanied by senior political and government authorities of the territory.



The president visited the company to learn about the results of its production, which includes implements for the sugar harvest, the feed industry and water treatment plants that allow the substitution of imports, one of the key principles for Cuba's economy in 2020.

This enterprise replaces imports and contributes to local development in canning factories, bus stops, metal furniture, spare parts for the food industry, and aseptic bag packaging, among others.

Diaz-Canel has called on many occasions to focus first on the national industry for each of the country's needs, before thinking about importing and in cases where the needs cannot be satisfied, the next thing to do is to ask what to do and where to invest or develop in order to respond to a request of the same type in the future.

In 2019, Cuban government encouraged several measures aimed at boosting the financing and production of the national industry, such as the application of closed financing schemes, pre-financing for import substitution and production chains.

The "Varona", as this plant is known, belongs to the Business Group of the Steel Industry, which celebrated its 41st anniversary in 2019.