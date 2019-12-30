Sri Lanka joins celebrations of the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) - Sri Lankan FM Dinesh Gunawardena participated in the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, held at the Cuban Embassy to that country.



Susil Premajayanta, State Minister and Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba, was also present. On behalf of the government and the Cuban Solidarity Movement, he stressed the historical ties of friendship between the two countries and rejected the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

For her part, Cuban ambassador Juana Elena Ramos explained the measures taken by the U.S. government to try to choke the Cuban economy, such as the flight ban and the persecution of ships carrying fuel to Cuba, and the campaign against the Caribbean island's medical collaboration with other world nations, among other aggressions.

Ramos stated that in spite of this, Cuba has made progress on several economic fields and thanked Sri Lanka for its support to the Cuban resolution against the blockade, which was approved again at the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was also attended by the Sri Lankan delegation that attended the Regional Conference on Solidarity with Cuba held in Nepal last July, as well as other members of parliament and the cabinet, leaders of several political parties, members of Friendship Associations and Graduates in Cuba and Cubans living in that country.