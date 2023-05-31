Authorities Monitor Heavy rains in Eastern Cuban Province





Camaguey, May 30 (ACN) An expert team in this eastern Cuban province is monitoring the impact of persistent heavy rains which have thus far inflicted minor property damage.



Slight floods in some neighborhoods plus damage in over 30 homes, which partially or totally collapsed has been the result of the impact of the natural phenomenon, government official Armando Lopez told the Cuban News Agency in Camaguey.



Risk reduction actions included the protection of foodstuffs stocked piled in distribution centers and the harvesting of crops on time.



The expert team also evaluates possible evacuation centers if necessary to protect the people living in risky zones and monitors rivers and reservoirs near the main city of Camaguey, which could overflow under heavy rains.



The Cuban weather service has announced the prevalence of conditions favorable for a rainy period in the eastern province.