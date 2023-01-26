Cuba Thanks Chile for Medical Donation





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba thanked Chile for a donation of medical items to support the treatment of patients who were injured at the massive fire that took place in a supertankers oil depot in the western province of Matanzas.



The cargo was taken to Havana’s Hermanos Ameijeiras hospital, where the patients are receiving medical attention.



Chilean ambassador to Cuba Patricia Esquenazi said that the shipment includes some 30 tons of medicines and medical items, like gloves and suction probes. This is a gesture by the Chilean people with Cuba, which cannot access due to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, the ambassador noted.



Hospital director Reynaldo Denis de Armas said the donation is an important contribution to the treatment of the fire victims and other patients under medical assistance at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the general director for international cooperation at the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry, Alba Rosa Alarcon, said that the donation is a gesture stressing the bilateral relations in terms of cooperation between Chile and Cuba.



The two nations resumed bilateral diplomatic relations in 1995 and share effective political and cooperation exchange including support under natural disasters.

