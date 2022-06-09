Cuba and Belarus reaffirm economic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuba will benefit from Belarus’s knowledge and technology in key lines of development such as food sovereignty, Evgeny Shestakov, deputy foreign minister of that European country, said at the closing of the 10th Session of the

Cuban-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial cooperation held in this city, in which both parties signed the agreements stated in the final protocol.

Inalvis Bonachea González, director of Trade Policy with Europe of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, stressed the importance of the event for bilateral cooperation in various fields, including banking, finances, agri-food, industry and investment.

Valery Valerovich Varanovsky, ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in Cuba, and other members of the Belarusian and Cuban delegations also attended the closing ceremony.