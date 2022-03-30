Díaz-Canel hails donation to Cuban pediatric hospitals





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez hailed today on Twitter the delivery Tuesday of a new donation of 19 tons of powdered milk to pediatric hospitals in western Cuba by representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the benefit of more than six thousand child patients.



During the delivery ceremony, held at the Juan Manuel Márquez Pediatric Hospital in Havana, one of the recipients of the donation, Cuba thanked UNICEF and praised its contribution to the fight against the pandemic in the country in 2020 and 2021.



Deborah Rivas, Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, stated her gratitude to UNICEF for its permanent and commendable effort to strengthen the health system in the midst of a complex scenario caused by COVID-19 and the intensification of the U.S. blockade.



The deputy minister said that, despite the difficult situation facing the Cuban economy, the country boasts health indicators in pediatric ages comparable to those of more developed nations.