Ibero-American environmental network and Cuba establish cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) For the first time, the Ibero-American Environmental Network (REIMA, A.C) and the Environmental Agency (AMA) of Cuba signed a collaboration agreement for five years, to be renewed afterwards.



An agreement of this type seeks to establish a strategic alliance that consolidates, develops and intensifies cooperation between both entities, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, specialists of the Cuban institution informed the Cuban News Agency.



The text was signed virtually by Dr. Ana Cecilia Martínez Barbosa (Mexico) and Dr. Maritza García García, presidents of REIMA, A.C. and AMA respectively, although they had previously signed letters of intent.



According to the document, common didactic and research projects, training courses, exchange of academics through visits and joint events are foreseen.



The agreement includes research projects, exchange of scientific information, documents and publications, study meetings, seminars, workshops, diploma courses and specific courses.



Both parties appointed their corresponding coordinators, Yordanis Gerardo Puerta de Armas, Master in Science for REIMA, A.C., and Alfredo Martínez Arteaga, director of the Country Partnership Program in support of the Program to Combat Desertification and Drought, for the Environment Agency.



The Ibero-American Environmental Network (REIMA) emerged in 1999 as the Ibero-American Environmental Student Network, after the I and II International Environmental Student Workshop (TEIMA) was held in Havana, Cuba.



Initially it was made up of young students from universities in Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, among other Latin American countries. Since 2004 it has its headquarters in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, and is made up of more than two thousand professionals from 30 countries.

Cuba's Environment Agency is one of the three agencies of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.