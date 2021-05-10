Cuban and European Parliaments to Consolidate Bilateral Links





Havana, May 7 (ACN) Cuban Parliament vice-president Ana Maria Mari Machado and her counterpart at the European Parliament Dimitrios Papadimoulis ratified their willingness to consolidate relations between the two legislative bodies.



During the virtual exchange on Friday, Mari Machado thanked the European parliamentarian for his recent statements in favor of the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Amidst the complex international scenario marked by the pandemic, the blockade against our people has been strengthened with 243 measures imposed by the former Donald Trump administration, according to the Cuban Parliament’s website.



Papadimoulis on his part reiterated his permanent support of the struggle to lift the US siege, which directly affects the Cuban people. “Cuba has reached significant achievements in several areas over the past 60 years. I’m sure that with the end of the blockade, Cubans will continue to conquer new successes,” said the European parliamentarian.