Eighth Cuban Communist Party Congress wraps up this Monday





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The final session of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, which began last April 16, will take place this Monday at the Havana´s Convention Center, a date that coincides with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the historic Victory at Playa Giron.



At the plenary session on April 19, the members of the Central Committee of the Party and the main leadership bodies of the Party will be announced.



The culmination of the important party meeting was preceded by a broad debate on the Central Report presented by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee, before the delegates and guests.



The working commissions also met for three days to analyze, discuss and approve the resolutions defining projections for the five-year period 2021-2026.



The Central Report evaluates with objectivity, fairness, clarity and critical sense the tasks developed by the Party and the people in the past five years, as well as the deficiencies of the national task, the bureaucracy, inertia and resistance to change, as well as the lack of firmness, exigency and control in the face of negative phenomena.



The resolutions elaborated by the three working commissions were oriented to define fundamental concepts, strategies and projections on the economic-social issue, the functioning of the Party and the ideological work and the Cadre Policy.

This Sunday the delegates to the 8th Party Congress voted for the election of the members of the Central Committee.