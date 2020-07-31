Cuban President regrets death of Havana Historian



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, sent condolences this Friday to the family and friends of the Historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal, who died this morning from a painful illness.

Don Eusebio has died of loving memory, the one who made us cry and laugh with the history of the nation that we are by giving it character and soul, giving it names and illuminating its darkness, like someone who turns on lights in the middle of the night, the president wrote on Twitter.

the behest of Fidel (Castro) has left us and he took it so passionately that his name is no longer his own, but synonymous with the city. Our dear Leal has died.

Let us celebrate his wonderful passage through life, too short for those of us who loved him for his work and for himself, the ruler said in another tweet.

We must follow in those footsteps, the patient and infinite work of saving the heritage of our Cuba, to which he loved and devoted his life so much. #EusebioLealForever, said the Cuban President.

The repercussion of the news of Leal's death is growing in Cuba and the world, through emotional messages in the social networks.

The Historian of Havana was born in the capital on September 11, 1942. He was a member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and a representative to the National Assembly of the People's Power.

In addition, he is a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations system and advisor on the subject of Poverty Eradication of the United Nations Development Program, as well as Doctor Honoris Causa of several universities in Latin America and Europe.

Eusebio Leal Spengler was an extraordinary speaker, recognized and decorated on numerous occasions inside and outside Cuba.