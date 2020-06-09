China reaffirms its support for Cuban struggle for sovereignty



HAVANA, Cuba, June 9 (ACN) Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi reiterated his country's strong support for Cuba in its struggle to preserve national sovereignty and defend its legitimate rights without foreign meddling.

During a telephone conversation a few hours ago, the foreign minister told his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, the Asian nation will, to the extent of its competence, provide greater assistance to Cuba's socioeconomic development, Prensa Latina reported.

He stressed Beijing's opposition to the U.S. effort to use anti-terrorism as a pretext to impose sanctions and maintain political oppression against Cuba after calling such practices unpopular.

At another time, Wang highlighted the great efforts and important role of Havana in the Colombian peace process and advocated for the preservation of the agreement reached in that context.

He also praised the response of China and Cuba to the COVID-19, hoping the socialist cause in both countries will show further progress and their people will ensure more achievements in social welfare.

For his part, the Cuban FM underlined the high priority that Cuba gives to its diplomatic ties with the Asian nation and stressed its willingness to deepen mutual collaboration in different fields.

This is the second telephone contact that Wang and Rodriguez have had since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. On April 13, both spoke in this way, and also reviewed issues of interest to the bilateral agenda.