Despite the blockade, Cuba guarantees resources to tackle COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for almost six decades, Cuba guarantees all the resources to tackle the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) assured Thursday.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of MINSAP, explained that although this genocidal policy makes the acquisition of products difficult, the country is making great efforts, making all the arrangements and searching the place in the world where they exist, as it is currently the case in China, Italy and France, from where they have been imported.

In an on-line videoconference broadcast by Cuban Television, he stressed that with this Cuba guarantees the resources for the current stage of the disease (Limited Local Transmission phase), and for later periods, when the situation becomes more complex.

All the resources used by COVID-19, as there is a pandemic of this magnitude, are increasing in price, and if, as well, Cuba has to seek them from second or third countries due to the blockade, they become more expensive, but they are found wherever they are, they are brought and guaranteed, Duran concluded.