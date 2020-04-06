Communist Party of Italy sends gratitude message to Raul and Diaz-Canel

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (acn) The Communist Party of Italy sent a message to Army General Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and to Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuba´s President, to express gratitude for the assistance of a medical brigade from the Caribbean island to the Lombardy region.

The letter praises the valuable Cuban cooperation, which came to the aid of the Italian public health system in a serious moment of national emergency, reported Granma newspaper.

After years of cuts in public healthcare spending, our healthcare system is in great difficulty today, despite the self-denial and relentless work of health workers, the letter says.

The note highlights the help provided by "a small island strangled for many years by the total economic blockade of the world's greatest power.”

It also sends a fraternal hug to the extraordinary doctors, to the Communist Party, to the Cuban people and to all those who have worked for the maintenance of society and socialism against all attacks.

The final lines of the message emphasize that thanks to Cubans, "also in Italy it has been understood that capitalism supplies the superfluous, while socialism gives what is necessary ".